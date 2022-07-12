English
    Buy Lemon Tree; target of Rs 86: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Lemon Tree recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 86 in its research report dated July 11, 2022.

    July 12, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Lemon Tree


    LEMONTRE is well placed to capitalize on the impending opportunity in the domestic Hospitality industry and the expected upcycle, due to: a) its strong presence in the mid-priced Hotel segment, (b) stabilization of hotels launched prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in greater demand and higher ARR markets, and c) an increase in the number of rooms through management contracts. Key risks to our call include: a) Another COVID wave can dampen business demand further and delay capex; b) Softening of room rates due to demand normalization; c) and return of cost to pre-COVID levels.


    Outlook


    We have a Buy rating on the stock with a SoTP-based TP of INR86 (assigning an 18x one-year forward EV/EBITDA multiple to FY24E EBITDA).


    At 10:32 hrs Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. was quoting at Rs 65.95, up Rs 0.25, or 0.38 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 66.40 and an intraday low of Rs 65.35.


    It was trading with volumes of 61,004 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 303,320 shares, a decrease of -79.89 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.38 percent or Rs 0.25 at Rs 65.70.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 71.40 and 52-week low Rs 36.10 on 03 June, 2022 and 11 August, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 7.63 percent below its 52-week high and 82.69 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 5,224.87 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 12, 2022 10:34 am
