    Buy Larsen and Toubro Technology Services; target of Rs 100: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated May 03, 2022.

    May 05, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services


    L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) posted a 4QFY22 consolidated PAT of INR3.4b (16% miss). FY22 PAT rose 11% YoY even as the credit costs remained elevated at ~3.6% since LTFH decided to further increase the pandemic management overlay against expectations of utilizing the same in 4QFY22. Loan book started exhibiting growth and stood at INR883b (up 3% QoQ), driven primarily by infrastructure loans and home loans (up 5% QoQ each) as well as MFI loans (up 11% QoQ). The Rural Finance business (particularly Micro and Consumer loans) displayed strength, with monthly disbursement run-rate exceeding pre-COVID levels in 4QFY22.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR100 (premised on 1.1x FY24E consolidated BVPS).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Larsen and Toubro Technology Services #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 5, 2022 12:53 pm
