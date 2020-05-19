App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro Financial Holdings; target of Rs 75: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Financial Holdings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 75 in its research report dated May 18, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Larsen and Toubro Financial Holdings


LTFH reported 4QFY20 PAT of INR3.8b (-30% YoY), ~20% below our estimates. The miss was largely on account of lower-than-expected total income (8% miss) while opex and credit costs were in line. LTFH reported INR844m in net loss on fair value changes, which led to the topline miss. LTFH created additional provisions of INR3.1b for the impact of COVID-19 during the quarter, of which INR2.1b was as per the RBI’s requirement of 5% provisioning against 1-89dpd loans under moratorium. The provision would be repeated in 1QFY21. While as of Mar’20, ~36% of AUM was under moratorium, a modest increase was seen in April.


Outlook


Asset quality performance would be the key monitorable going ahead. We cut our FY21/FY22 EPS estimates by 17%/8% to factor in higher credit costs given the extended lockdown. Buy, with TP of INR75 (0.8x FY22E BVPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

Read More
First Published on May 19, 2020 11:01 am

tags #Buy #Larsen and Toubro Financial Holdings #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Here are five things to know about the new EPF rules

Here are five things to know about the new EPF rules

In Pics | COVID-19 outbreak - A look at worst-hit states in India

In Pics | COVID-19 outbreak - A look at worst-hit states in India

NBFCs consider loan disbursals from June, take optimistic approach

NBFCs consider loan disbursals from June, take optimistic approach

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.