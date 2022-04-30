English
    Buy KPR Mill: target of Rs 810: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on KPR Mill has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 810 in its research report dated April 28, 2022.

    April 30, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on KPR Mill


    KPR Mill (KPR) continued its strong revenue growth momentum in Q4FY2022. Revenue grew 30% y-o-y to Rs. 1,449.9 crore; the textile business continued to grow strongly with 34% y-o-y revenue growth, while the sugar business reported 12.6% y-o-y revenue growth. EBITDA margin declined by 75 bps y-o-y to 23.2%, affected by the surge in cotton/yarn prices. PAT grew by 18% y-o-y to Rs. 220 crore. Strong export demand and capacity expansions will help the garmenting division’s revenue to post a 20% CAGR over FY2022-FY2024. Sugar business would receive full benefits of expanded capacity from FY2023.



    Outlook


    The stock currently trades at 22.1x/18.1x its FY2023E/FY2024E EPS and 14.4x/11.8x its FY2023E/FY2024E EV/EBITDA. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 810.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #KPR Mill #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 11:40 am
