English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 360: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on KNR Constructions recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated April 21, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 23, 2022 / 08:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on KNR Constructions


    KNRC sits on a strong order book of ~INR100b (excluding recently won projects), which provides clear revenue visibility for the next three years. It has received appointed dates (AD) for two HAM projects in Jan’22 and financial closure (FC) in one HAM project in Apr’22, which will support execution in FY23E and FY24E. We expect margin to stay elevated, despite inflationary pressures from higher commodity prices, as a sizable portion (~26%) of its order book consists of irrigation projects. KNRC has strengthened its Balance Sheet further by monetizing two of its HAM projects via stake sale to Cube Highways, which allows it to bid for new projects. With an order book of ~INR100b, we expect KNRC to clock 20% revenue growth over FY21-24, with EBITDA margin in the 18-20% range.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating, with a SoTP-based TP of INR360/share, implying an upside of 29%. Our TP is premised on: a) 16x FY24E EPS for the EPC business, and b) P/Inv of 1.2x for its Road assets.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #KNR Constructions #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 23, 2022 08:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.