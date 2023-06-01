English
    Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 320: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on KNR Constructions recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated May 30, 2023.

    June 01, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on KNR Constructions

    Revenue grew 16% YoY (42% QoQ) to ~INR11.8b (19% beat) in 4QFY23. While EBITDA stood at INR2.1b (16% beat), EBITDA margin declined 255bp YoY and 77bp QoQ to 18% (est. 18.6%). Driven by robust execution, APAT increased by 14% YoY to INR1.3b (20% beat). KNRC secured new orders worth ~INR20b in 4QFY23, taking its total order book to ~INR89b. The order pipeline is decent, with KNRC expecting INR40- 50b in new project wins in FY24. The robust tender pipeline in the Road sector is expected to generate order inflows worth INR40-50b in FY24, which should support growth in FY25 and beyond. Taking into account KNRC's existing order book value of INR89b, we expect an 11% CAGR in revenue over FY23-25. EBITDA margin is expected to be around 18-20%.


    Outlook

    Given this positive outlook, we reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR320 (SoTP-based valuation).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

