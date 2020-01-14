App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 304: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on KNR Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 304 in its research report dated January 10, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on KNR Constructions


We believe this development is positive for the company, as it will further strengthen its balance sheet. KNR remains strong in fundamentals backed by strong execution capabilities, healthy operating margins and industry best working capital cycle. KNRC order book stands healthy at ~4x TTM revenues giving us comfortable revenue visibility for next 2-3 years. We expect KNRC to post a revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 19%/9% over FY19-FY22E supported by ramp ups from the existing order book.


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating with a SOTP of Rs304 which includes ~Rs269 for the standalone EPC business based on 16x FY21E EPS and ~Rs35 for BOT projects based on 1x equity invested. At the CMP, the stock trades at a P/E of 20.3x FY20E and 16.6x FY21E EPS and EV/EBITDA of 10.5x FY20E and 8.8x FY21E EBITDA.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 10:36 am

tags #Buy #KNR Constructions #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.