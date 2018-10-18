App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Karnataka Bank; target of Rs 135: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital is bullish on Karnataka Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated October 16, 2018.

Arihant Capital's research report on Karnataka Bank


Karnataka Bank Ltd Q2FY19 profitability has substantially improved YoY. It has reported PAT of Rs 112 cr. in Q2FY19 vs Rs. 93 cr. in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year. On a QoQ basis, the net profit fell by 32%. Operating profit of the bank de-grew by 3.4% QoQ and 2.7% YoY at Rs. 356 cr. NII for the quarter grew by 6% YoY at Rs. 468 cr. vs Rs. 440 cr.


Outlook


We retain our target price at Rs.135 same as previous quarter, valued at 0.9(x) to its FY 20E ABV. This is an upside of 36%. We have a ‘BUY’ rating for the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 18, 2018 03:30 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Buy #Karnataka Bank #Recommendations

