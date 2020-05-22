App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 300: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Kalpataru Power Transmission has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated May 21, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission


Despite a marginal topline miss, KPTL has managed its EBIDTA of 11% with a better project mix. PAT was lower than estimate on account of higher interest and taxes, as WC needs went up in Q4. While Q1 is likely to be subdued, it is confident of pickup from Q2 onwards and has guided a 10% revenue growth and margins in 10.5-11% range for FY21. We are building in a 5%/15% topline growth in FY21E/22E and trim our FY21E and FY22E estimates as outlined in Exhibit 2. Given its strong order book (~1.9x FY20 sales), we expect execution to pick up post lockdown, while order inflows should revive from T&D and rail capex.


Outlook


Current valuations at PE of 6x FY22 are undemanding and we continue to maintain our Buy rating with a TP of Rs 300.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 22, 2020 05:04 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Kalpataru Power Transmission #Recommendations

'Here's your scan code for tonight': Italy eatery rips up paper menus

Spirit of federalism forgotten, govt has abandoned any pretence of being democratic: Sonia Gandhi

Number of COVID-19 cases averted due to lockdown is in 14-29 lakh range, 37000-78000 lives saved: Govt

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

