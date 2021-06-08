MARKET NEWS

Buy Jubilant Pharmova; target of Rs 1000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Jubilant Pharmova recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated June 06, 2021.

June 08, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Jubilant Pharmova


Q4FY21 revenues were flat at Rs 1580 crore, up 0.7% YoY amid continued Covid-19 induced impact on radiopharma segment. Specialty pharma (which comprises Radiopharma) de-grew 23.5% YoY to Rs 602 crore. Generics remained flat at Rs 309 crore whereas CDMO segment grew 48% YoY to Rs 574 crore. Contract research & development grew 10% YoY to Rs 94 crore. EBITDA margins were down 419 bps YoY at 23.7% amid higher other expenditure. EBITDA de-grew 14.4% YoY to Rs 375 crore. Adjusted PAT degrew 13.7% to Rs 183 crore.



Outlook


We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a TP of Rs 1000 (earlier Rs 850 pre-demerger) based on 12x on FY23E EPS of Rs 83.3.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Jubilant Pharmova #Recommendations
first published: Jun 8, 2021 07:29 am

