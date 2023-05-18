English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Jubilant Foodworks; target of Rs 600: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Jubilant Foodworks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated May 17, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 18, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Jubilant Foodworks

    Jubilant FoodWorks Limited’s (JFL’s) like-for-like sales stood almost flat at -0.6% compared with peers witnessing low single-digit same-store-sales decline in Q4FY2023. Overall revenue growth stood at 8% to Rs. 1,252.3 crore. Domino’s cheesy rewards got good traction with the enrolment growing by 28%; order frequency has increased because of the loyalty programme. The launch of 20-minute service delivery in Bangaluru saw good response with higher sales growth. Management expects like-for-like growth to improve in the quarters ahead. EBIDTA margin at 20% in Q4FY2023 has bottomed-out. With the decline in key input prices and expected softening in cheese prices, EBIDTA margin could recover to 23-24% in FY2024.


    Outlook

    The stock is down by 26% from its high and is currently trading at 59.0x/41.5x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings. We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 600.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Jubilant Foodworks - 18 -05 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Jubilant Foodworks #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 18, 2023 11:19 pm