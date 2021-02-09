MARKET NEWS

Buy Jubilant Foodworks; target of Rs 2981: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Jubilant Foodworks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2981 in its research report dated February 03, 2021.

February 09, 2021 / 11:47 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Jubilant Foodworks


JFL’s Q3FY21 revenue was in line with our estimate, but APAT was a beat. The company has reported strong recovery in past three quarters with -61.4%/-20%/-1.7% same store sales growth in Q1/Q2/Q3FY21. SSSG during Q3 was better than peer -Westlife Development. The company has reported positive 3.4% SSSG during January’21. In addition to benign RM, GM also benefited from lesser discounts and introduction of delivery charges in Q3FY21. JFL opened 57 new stores during the quarter (50 Domino stores) – highest store addition in a single quarter. Sri Lanka/Bangladesh businesses witnessed 82.5/94.9% sales recovery. Sri Lanka/Bangladesh store count stood at 23/4 respectively.



Outlook


We have revised our FY21/22/23E EPS estimates to Rs 17.6/37.1/45.9 implying +8.1/+2.1/+7.2% revision respectively, to factor in Q3 performance. Considering high growth prospects, valuations are expected to remain rich. Valuing the stock at 65X FY23E to arrive at a TP of Rs 2,981. Upgrade to Buy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Jubilant Foodworks #Recommendations
first published: Feb 9, 2021 11:47 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.