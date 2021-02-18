MARKET NEWS

Buy JMC Projects; target of Rs 101: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on JMC Projects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 101 in its research report dated February 16, 2021.

February 18, 2021 / 02:44 PM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on JMC Projects


With execution efficiency returned, JMC’s revenues scaled a new quarterly high in Q3. Covid costs continue to weigh on margins, but management is confident of returning to its secular range sooner than later. The balance sheet is in shape, and the OB construct, too, is comforting (with the gradually rising exposure to infrastructure orders, especially water). In BOT-toll, restructuring efforts are nearing closure.



Outlook


Any success would support CFs, and hold good for monetisation efforts to gather pace. On the strong assurance and high valuations, we retain our Buy with a raised TP of Rs101 (on rolling forward to FY23 and a raised multiple).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Buy #JMC Projects #Recommendations
first published: Feb 18, 2021 02:44 pm

