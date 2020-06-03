Buy Jagran Prakashan; target of Rs 55: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Jagran Prakashan

Jagran Prakashan reported a weak set of Q4FY20 numbers. Operating revenue (consolidated) declined 24.8% YoY to Rs 445.6 crore as print ad revenue was down 24.3% YoY to Rs 262 crore. Subscription and radio revenue also registered de-growth of 9.6% YoY and 44% YoY, respectively. EBITDA declined 60.7% YoY to Rs 54.3 crore due to a weaker topline with EBITDA margins at 12.2%, down 1109 bps YoY. Softened newsprint prices helped restrict EBITDA decline partially. Consequently, PAT was at Rs 11.2 crore, down 83.1% YoY mainly due to a weaker operational performance.

Outlook

Therefore, we upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY with a revised target price of Rs 55 (6x FY22 P/E).







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

