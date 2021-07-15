MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Infosys target of Rs 1832: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1832 in its research report dated July 15, 2021.

Broker Research
July 15, 2021 / 01:43 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Infosys


Infy reported growth of 4.8% QoQ CC, 4.7% QoQ USD (Ple: 4.3%, Cons: 3.7%) led by strong broad-based demand across verticals and markets. With full stack differentiated digital portfolio, Infy continues to gain market share reflected by sustained strong growth in digital revenues (9.6% QoQ, 47% YoY USD, 54% of revenue). Strong deal momentum sustained with large deal TCV of $2.6 Bn, +23.8% QoQ, +49.4% YoY. We note that net new wins at 30% were lower vs avg 66% net new in FY21. Infy raised FY22 revenue guidance to 14-16% YoY CC from 12-14%, in-line with our estimates. We had already baked in 17.7%/12% YoY USD growth in FY22/23E.


Outlook


We value Infy at 28x to arrive at a changed target price of INR 1832 (earlier: INR 1738) now on Sep23 EPS of Rs. 65.4. Infy is currently trading at 29.9X/25.8X earnings of INR 52.7/61.1 for FY22/23E respectively with revenue CAGR of 14.8% and EPS CAGR of 15.4% over FY21-23E. We have introduced FY24 estimates to capture sustainable strong demand into our numbers and valuations.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Infosys #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jul 15, 2021 01:43 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will having corporates as professors help bridge employability gap?

Future Wise | Will having corporates as professors help bridge employability gap?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.