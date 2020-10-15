172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-infosys-target-of-rs-1230-hdfc-securities-5967501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1230: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1230 in its research report dated October 15, 2020.

Broker Research

HDFC Securities' research report on Infosys


We maintain BUY on Infosys (INFY), following a strong 2Q print across revenue, operations and deal wins translating into growth leadership in FY21. Increase in revenue guidance to 2-3% CC for FY21 and margin guidance increase to 23-24% reflect 2Q outperformance and growth visibility for 2H. Growth visibility is predicated on (1) strongest-ever deal wins with large deal TCV at USD 3,145mn comprising USD 2,705mn in new wins (including Vanguard deal), (2) strong commentary on BFSI vertical (five large deal wins ex-Vanguard), Life-science & Hi-tech verticals and recovery in Retail & CPG vertical (three large deals), (3) better supply-side indicators of a wage increase, local hiring program (margin implications), and (4) traction in digital (47.3% of revenue and 25.4% YoY CC), supported by industry tailwinds of cloud migration/DX projects and vendor consolidation.


Outlook


Our target price of Rs 1,230 is based on 23x Sep-22E EPS (15% discount to TCS) with EPS CAGR at 14% over FY20-23E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 15, 2020 02:08 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Infosys #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.