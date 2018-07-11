App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 2075: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2075 in its research report dated July 10, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on IndusInd Bank

IIBs reported earnings were broadly in-line with estimates with PAT at Rs10.3bn (PLe:10.2bn) and were led by slightly better other income and lower opex growth. NII growth of 20% YoY was slightly below expectations despite strong loan growth of 29.4% YoY as margins declined by 5bps QoQ to 3.92%. Yields will catch up mainly on the corporate book as MCLR increase effect catches up fully.

Outlook

We continue to believe IIB remain on track to achieve scale, steady CASA ratio, improvement in margins led by equal mix of corporate & consumer finance and steady asset quality, which should lead it back to 19-20% ROEs by FY20 and BFIL merger should help expedite the same. Hence we retain our BUY stance with TP of Rs2,075 based on 3.9x Mar-20 P/ABV

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 02:02 pm

tags #Buy #IndusInd Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.