you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1830: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1830 in its research report dated July 13, 2019.

Broker Research
 
 
Motilal Oswal 's research report on IndusInd Bank


IIB reported merged PAT of INR14.3b (standalone: INR12.2b) for 1QFY20, largely led by lower provisions of INR4.3b (our estimate: INR8.1b). NII stood at INR28.4b (~3% miss; standalone: +14% YoY to INR24.2b), while the NIM improved to 4.05% from ~3.6% in 4QFY19. Total income improved to INR45.1b (in-line), led by healthy other income growth of 28% YoY (standalone: +23% YoY). Core fees rose 22% YoY, led by growth in loan fees and addition of PSLC income due to the BHAFIN merger. Opex stood at INR19.2b (3% miss), driving a 290bp QoQ improvement in the C/I ratio to 42.5%. On a standalone basis, opex was up 18% YoY to INR17.8b, while the C/I ratio stood at 44.3% (120bp QoQ improvement).


Outlook


However, we conservatively factor in higher credit cost of 100bp/80bp for FY20/21 due to our concerns on prevailing economic slowdown and elevated stress in select lending segments. The clarity on management succession is going to be critical though we nevertheless estimate FY20/21 RoA of 1.9%/2.1%, buoyed by merger with BHAFIN. We value the stock at INR1,830 based on 2.8x FY21E BV.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 15, 2019 03:01 pm

tags #Buy #IndusInd Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

