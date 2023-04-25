English
    Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1450: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on IndusInd Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1450 in its research report dated April 24, 2023.

    April 25, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on IndusInd Bank

    IndusInd Bank (IIB) reported an in-line 4QFY23 performance with PAT at INR20.4b (up 46% YoY) and steady operating performance across all metrics. Loan growth was healthy at 21% YoY with traction in both Corporate and Consumer Finance books. Within consumer, growth was broad based barring 2Ws and LAP. MFI loans reported a healthy sequential pick up. Fresh slippages increased slightly to INR16b (2.4% annualized) on residual cleansing in the MFI book and one technical slippage in the corporate book. However, GNPA/NNPA ratios improved 8bp/3bp QoQ to 1.98%/0.59%. Restructured book declined to 0.8% in 4QFY23 from 1.25% in 3Q. Management suggested for 18-23% loan growth under Planning Cycle 6 (PC6), while continued moderation in credit cost is expected to aid RoA expansion.

    Outlook

    We estimate IIB to deliver ~27% earnings CAGR over FY23-25, while its RoA/RoE would expand to 2.1%/17.6%. We reiterate our BUY rating with an unchanged TP of INR1,450 (premised on 1.7x Sep’24E ABV).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    IndusInd Bank - 25 -04 - 2023 - moti

    first published: Apr 25, 2023 02:12 pm