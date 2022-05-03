Buy Indusind Bank; target of Rs 1186: YES Securities

live bse live

YES Securities' research report on Indusind Bank

Asset quality: Gross slippages amounted to Rs 20.88bn (annualized slippage ratio of 3.5%) and recoveries and upgrades amounted to Rs 9.97bn Margin picture: NIM at 4.20% inched up 10 bp QoQ aided by lower cost of funds Asset growth: Advances grew 4.6%/12.4% QoQ/YoY driven sequentially by large corporates and retail loans Opex control: Total opex rose 3.8%/13.6% QoQ/YoY, employee expenses rose 6.2%/10.7% QoQ/YoY and other expenses rose 3.0%/14.6% QoQ/YoY Fee income: Core fee income rose 8.2%/9.0% QoQ/YoY driven sequentially by distribution fees and loan processing fees.

Outlook

We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on IIB with a revised price target of Rs 1186: We value the bank at 1.8x FY23 P/BV for an FY23E/24E RoE profile of 13.7/14.5%.

