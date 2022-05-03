English
    Buy Indusind Bank; target of Rs 1186: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Indusind Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1186 in its research report date April 29, 2022.

    May 03, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on Indusind Bank


    Asset quality: Gross slippages amounted to Rs 20.88bn (annualized slippage ratio of 3.5%) and recoveries and upgrades amounted to Rs 9.97bn Margin picture: NIM at 4.20% inched up 10 bp QoQ aided by lower cost of funds Asset growth: Advances grew 4.6%/12.4% QoQ/YoY driven sequentially by large corporates and retail loans Opex control: Total opex rose 3.8%/13.6% QoQ/YoY, employee expenses rose 6.2%/10.7% QoQ/YoY and other expenses rose 3.0%/14.6% QoQ/YoY Fee income: Core fee income rose 8.2%/9.0% QoQ/YoY driven sequentially by distribution fees and loan processing fees.


    Outlook


    We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on IIB with a revised price target of Rs 1186: We value the bank at 1.8x FY23 P/BV for an FY23E/24E RoE profile of 13.7/14.5%.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 3, 2022 11:03 am
