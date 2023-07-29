Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 575: HDFC Securities

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

HDFC Securities' research report on Indraprastha Gas

We maintain our BUY recommendation on Indraprastha Gas (IGL) with a target price of INR 575, given (1) strong volume growth at ~12% CAGR over FY23-25E, (2) robust margins with the government allocating gas from the HPHT (highpressure, high-temperature) fields to the priority sector, and (3) a strong portfolio of new geographical areas (GAs) ensuring volume growth visibility. Q1FY24 EBITDA/APAT stood at INR 6.4/4.4bn, up +4/4% YoY respectively, and came in marginally below our estimate, owing to lower-than-expected volumes and marginally higher-than-expected input gas cost. The reported volume stood at 8.2mmscmd, up +4% YoY; however, it declined 0.7% QoQ.



Outlook

Our target price is INR 575 (WACC 11.5%, terminal growth rate 3.0%). The stock is trading at 16.8x Sep-24E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Indraprastha Gas - 27 -07 - 2023 - hdfc