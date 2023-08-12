English
    Buy Indigo Paints; target of Rs 1850: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Indigo Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1850 in its research report dated August 08, 2023.

    August 12, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Indigo Paints

    Indigo paints Limited (IPL) posted good performance in Q1FY2024, with revenue and PAT growth at 23.7% and 58.2% y-o-y to Rs. 277 crore and Rs. 31.5 crore, respectively; OPM improved by 155 bps y-o-y. The company is targeting Rs. 200 crore revenue from the newly acquired Apple Chemie in three years; contribution from tier-1/2 cities is expected to rise to ~38% by FY2024-end from 33% in FY2023. Margin expansion would be led by softening of input costs and reduction in ad-spends as a percentage of sales. We expect the company’s revenue and PAT to report a 22% and 23% CAGR over FY2023-FY2025E, respectively, led by double-digit volume growth, driven by distribution expansion, focus on brand building, capacity addition, and scale-up in the B2B business.

    Outlook

    The stock trades at 44.6x/37.7x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings. We maintain our Buy rating with a revised PT of Rs. 1,850.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 11:07 am

