MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation target of Rs 2329: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2329 in its research report dated July 01, 2021.

Broker Research
July 01, 2021 / 12:45 PM IST
An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation


While our FY22E estimates have undergone a massive revision as travel is disrupted due to 2nd wave our FY23E estimates are broadly intact as we expect ticketing volumes to breach pre-COVID levels amid incremental delta coming in from conversion of certain unreserved coaches into the reserved category. Additional volume lever is not ruled out from rise in e-booking penetration (reached ~90%+ amid COVID; up from ~70-75% levels prevailing pre-COVID) as it can be sticky in nature. On the catering front, we believe even if complete migration happens towards ready-to-eat (RTE) meals postCOVID, there may not be substantial business loss as RTE menu has already been expanded.


Outlook


We continue to maintain our positive stance on the stock and arrive at a revised TP of Rs2,329 (Rs2,179 earlier) as we increase our P/E multiple to 38x (36x earlier) and roll forward our valuation to Sep 23E. Earnings optionality arising from 1) railway privatization (IRCTC has qualified for 11 clusters) 2) non-convenience income (especially pertaining to payment gateway) and 3) potential in e-catering business (commission increased from 12% to 15%) gives us additional comfort. Retain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jul 1, 2021 12:45 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.