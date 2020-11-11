PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indian Hotels Company: target of Rs 118: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Indian Hotels Company recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 118 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Indian Hotels Company


Indian hotel Company Limited’s (IHCL’s) Q2FY2021 performance improved sequentially as revenues rose to Rs. 256.7 crore from Rs. 143.6 crore in Q1FY2021. Standalone occupancy ratio improved to 32.3% in Q2FY2021 from 20.5% in Q1FY2021; average room rentals (ARR) rose by 12% to Rs. 5,424 from Q1. Company’s RESET initiative is giving desired results - 1) Newer initiatives contributed Rs. 135 crore to revenues, operating cost fell 51% (fixed cost fell by Rs. 134 crore through effective asset management). Hotel industry set for strong revival in FY2022/23 as foreign tourist arrivals are expected to regain momentum.


Outlook


As IHCL has a strong room inventory and stable balance sheet among peers, we recommend Buy with PT of Rs. 118.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 11:30 am

tags #Buy #Indian Hotels Company #Recommendations #Sharekhan

