    Buy Indian Bank of Rs 210: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Indian Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated August 22, 2022.

    August 23, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Bank


    Indian Bank is one of the largest and among the better performing PSU banks in India with a total business of over Rs 10.1 lakh crore • Pan-India presence with strong branch network of 5721 domestic branches • Diversified loan mix with RAM (retail/agri/MSME) forming ~61% to book.



    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Indian Bank at ~0.7x FY24E ABV and revise our target price from Rs 180 to Rs 210 per share.

    At 12:06 hrs Indian Bank was quoting at Rs 175.75, up Rs 0.60, or 0.34 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 176.75 and an intraday low of Rs 171.65.


    It was trading with volumes of 29,761 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 100,658 shares, a decrease of -70.43 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.35 percent or Rs 2.40 at Rs 175.15.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 194.80 and 52-week low Rs 115.15 on 26 October, 2021 and 23 August, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 9.78 percent below its 52-week high and 52.63 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 21,888.63 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    #Buy #ICICI Direct #Indian Bank #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 12:13 pm
