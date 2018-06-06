App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy India Grid Trust; target of Rs 108: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on India Grid Trust recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 108 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on India Grid Trust


We initiate coverage on India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) with ‘BUY’ and target price of INR108 on account of: a) it being an excellent play on infrastructure assets (transmission) with long-term perpetual yield along with earnings growth option; b) certainty of high cash flows as IndiGrid earns revenue from contracted tariffs under long-term contracts, eschewing volume risks; and c) ROFO assets boost visibility with 3.5x EBITDA potential and 4x growth in net distributable cash flow, which ensure 3.8% DPU growth over FY18-22E. At CMP, the stock is attractively priced at ~13% yield on FY19E earnings. Interest rate risks, construction delay in ROFO assets and poor liquidity in instrument are key risks.

Outlook
We like IndiGrid’s business model, which entails no volume and tariff revision risks, unlike PGCIL, but fetches similar ~15% return (yield + DPU growth) p.a. We anticipate drop down of all ROFO assets to improve ~400bps to 12.1% over the next four years, led by higher project IRRs and leverage benefits. We initiate coverage with ‘BUY’ and target price of INR108 (15% upside) on FY20E, discounting cash flows at 11% COE.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 09:09 am

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #India Grid Trust #Recommendations

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.