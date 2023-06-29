Buy ICICI Lombard; target of Rs 1550: Motilal Oswal

buy

The Indian insurance industry is undergoing radical transformations. With new reforms and initiatives being introduced by the IRDAI, the general insurance industry is poised for robust growth, riding on tech-driven disruptions. ICICIGI through its annual report has re-iterated its future readiness to capitalize on this fast-growing general insurance industry. Its core business strategy is built on five pillars, namely (1) enhancing market share (2) delivering customer service and technology (3) capturing newer market opportunities (4) robust risk management and (5) improving operating profitability. With continued investments in building agency, ILOM has outgrown the industry in Retail Health MoM since Sep’22. The company’s flagship products “ICICI Lombard Complete Health Insurance” and “Health AdventEdge” have been revamped to attract new customers in the healthcare segment.



Outlook

We revise our target multiple up from 26x to 30x FY25E EPS as the concern around ICICI Bank stake sale should now be behind. We reiterate our BUY rating with a revised 1-year target price of INR1,550.

