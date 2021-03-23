English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 770: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 770 in its research report dated March 22, 2021.

Broker Research
March 23, 2021 / 12:15 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on ICICI Bank


Based on our interaction with the bank management, we remain positive on the bank’s commitment to sustainable growth with a sharp focus on core profitability and healthy asset quality position. The bank expects NIMs to stay steady with an upward bias (supported by loan growth, lower slippages and interest reversals drag) for the medium term. Healthy liability book is structural positive. ICICI bank’s strong capital position (CET-1 at ~16.8% including profits for 9MFY2021), lower incremental credit costs gives it a springboard for growth; stock has corrected by ~15% from its highs makes risk reward is favourable; reasonable valuations at 2.4x/2.2x its FY2022E/FY2023E ABVPS.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on the stock of ICICI Bank with an unchanged SOTP-based price target (PT) of Rs. 770.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #ICICI Bank #Recommendations
first published: Mar 23, 2021 12:15 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.