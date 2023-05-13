Buy HG Infra Engineering; target of Rs 1130: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on HG Infra Engineering
HG Infra reported 22%/24% growth in sales/PAT for FY23 on account of strong execution. Order book at the end of the year stands at Rs127bn – up 60% YoY. During the year, the company has successfully diversified into the metro/railways segment with order booking of Rs15bn. Apart from these sectors, the company is also bidding for the water and airports sector, which is a key positive from a medium-term perspective in our view. The company is targeting 23% growth in sales for FY24, with order inflow expectation at Rs80- 90bn.
Outlook
Over the next few years, the non-road sector is expected to constitute 20-25% of orders. Recently, the company has entered into a share purchase agreement for four HAM projects at 1.55x P/B. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with Mar-24 TP of Rs1,130.
