    Buy HG Infra Engineering; target of Rs 1130: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on HG Infra Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1130 in its research report dated May 12, 2023.

    May 13, 2023 / 10:54 PM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on HG Infra Engineering

    HG Infra reported 22%/24% growth in sales/PAT for FY23 on account of strong execution. Order book at the end of the year stands at Rs127bn – up 60% YoY. During the year, the company has successfully diversified into the metro/railways segment with order booking of Rs15bn. Apart from these sectors, the company is also bidding for the water and airports sector, which is a key positive from a medium-term perspective in our view. The company is targeting 23% growth in sales for FY24, with order inflow expectation at Rs80- 90bn.


    Outlook

    Over the next few years, the non-road sector is expected to constitute 20-25% of orders. Recently, the company has entered into a share purchase agreement for four HAM projects at 1.55x P/B. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with Mar-24 TP of Rs1,130.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 13, 2023 10:54 pm