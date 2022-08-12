English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy HealthCare Global Enterprises; target of Rs 358: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on HealthCare Global Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 358 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 12, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HealthCare Global Enterprises


    HCG’s consolidated post IND AS EBITDA grew strongly by 41% YoY (+14% QoQ) to Rs 722mn, above our estimates (Rs606mn). Existing centers reported healthy profitability with EBIDTA growth of 24% YoY (23% QoQ) to Rs750mn, while new centers continue to report highest EBITDA at Rs100mn (Rs154mn in FY22). HCG’s asset light approach with focus on partnering has made its business model – capital efficient and scalable. The company operates most of its Comprehensive Cancer Centre (CCC) on lease/rental basis with HCG investing only in equipment’s. Out of 25 HCG’s CCC, only four are on owned land. HCG is in a consolidation mode and given reducing capex intensity, we expect profitability to improve further from FY23. Our FY23E and FY24E EBITDA stands increase by ~4%. We expect a 28% EBITDA CAGR over FY22- 24E after adjusting for IND AS. At CMP, the stock trades at 14x FY24E EV/EBITDA adjusted for rentals.



    Outlook


    We maintain ‘Buy’ rating with revised TP of Rs358 (Rs347 earlier) valuing at 18x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    HealthCare Global Enterprises - 110822 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Healthcare Global Enterprises #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 04:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.