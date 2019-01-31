App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC; target of Rs 2300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on HDFC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2300 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC


HDFC reported PAT of INR21.1b in 3QFY19, 9% above our estimate of INR19.4b, led by NII beat, lower-than-expected opex and a lower tax rate. The company scaled back on the corporate lending business, while the retail lending business was largely unaffected. AUM grew 3% QoQ/15% YoY to INR4.4t, driven by growth of 18% YoY in retail lending and 8% YoY (slowest in past three years) in corporate lending. NII growth came in at a robust 26% YoY (v/s 15% AUM growth), driven by (a) stable spreads, (b) higher assignment income in the quarter and (c) lower leverage due to capital raise and warrant conversion. Reported spreads and margins were largely stable at 2.3% and 3.2%, respectively. Interestingly, calculated cost of funds remained unchanged on a sequential basis at 8.35%.


Outlook


Over the past nine months, HDFC has hiked its home loan rate by 60-70bp, resulting in improved profitability versus the past two years. While corporate loan growth has slowed down, we believe it is only cyclical and should revert to normal soon. We largely maintain our FY19/20 estimates. Maintain Buy with an SOTP-based TP of INR2,300.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 05:12 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.