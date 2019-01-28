Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 2650: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on HDFC Bank

The core cost-to-income ratio (C/I) for HDFC Bank further improved to 39.5%, along with stable NIMs, strong growth trajectory continues. Strong traction from digital channels adds to business moat, along with strong underwriting capabilities further positive.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock of HDFC Bank with a revised PT of Rs. 2,650.

