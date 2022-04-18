English
    Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 2000: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2000 in its research report dated April 17, 2022.

    April 18, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Bank


    HDFCB’s PAT at Rs100.6bn was a miss (PLe: Rs115.04bn), due to weaker NII and other income although opex was lower. Asset quality was stable and OTR pool is ~1.1% of loans. NII traction remained softer than loan growth due to non-retail focus. HDFCB’s credit accretion in the recent past has been primarily led by wholesale and CRB, since credit standards were tightened in retail due to COVID. This has been a drag on margins. Loan mix in terms of non-retail/retail stands at 61/39 compared to 50/50 pre-pandemic. Balance sheet strength is suggested by a PCR of 70%+, contingent provisions at 71bps and a CET-1 of 16.7%.



    Outlook


    However, near term RoE (FY23 & FY24) could remain between 16-17% as commentary suggests that the positive effect on NIM that could emanate from faster retail credit offtake, may take 4-6 quarters to materialize and as rates rise, CASA share is expected to moderate. We reduce our PAT for FY23E/24E by ~6% each, owing to lower NII and other income. Hence, we cut our target multiple from 3.6x to 3.2x on Mar’24 ABV and trim our TP from Rs2,000 to Rs1,740. Retain BUY.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #HDFC Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 03:16 pm
