Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1850: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1850 in its research report dated October 05, 2021.

Broker Research
October 05, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
Emkay Global Financial's report on HDFC Bank


HDFC Bank reported better-than-expected credit growth of 15% yoy/4% qoq (total loans at ~Rs12tn), mainly driven by re-acceleration in retail growth (up 13% yoy/5% qoq) and commercial & rural banking (up 28% yoy/7.5% qoq). However, corporate growth has moderated to 6% yoy/0.5% qoq. HDFCB retained a relatively higher housing portfolio of Rs71.3bn from HDFC Ltd (Rs30.6bn in Q2Y21; Rs55bn in Q1FY22). Adjusted for portfolio buyouts too, overall credit growth was 15% yoy/4% qoq. We believe that the acceleration in retail credit could be mainly contributed by VF, cards and housing portfolios. In a media interview, HDFCB's group head for commercial & rural banking had indicated better disbursements in transportation financing (CV/CE) during Jul-Aug'21. Deposit growth was healthy at 14% yoy/4% qoq, while CASA deposit growth was stronger at 29% yoy - a phenomenon likely to be seen across large banks, partly benefiting from the RBI's directive to maintain current accounts with the main lender only. The CASA ratio remains high and healthy at 47%, leading to better CoF. This, coupled with acceleration in retail loans, should lead to better margins qoq, which dipped to a low of 4.1% in Q1.



Outlook


Currently, we have a Buy rating on the stock with a TP of Rs1,850, given its proven track record in managing asset quality across cycles, strong franchise/capital profile and delivering superior return ratios.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #HDFC Bank #Recommendations
first published: Oct 5, 2021 02:04 pm

