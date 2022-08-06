Buy H G Infra Engineering; target of Rs 898: Anand Rathi

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Anand Rathi's research report on H G Infra Engineering

Its recent success with the Ganga Expressway EPC order from Adani has sufficiently bolstered HG's assurance, and its proven execution abilities keep us sanguine of an inspiring performance ahead. However, for it to realize the true potential of its life-high OB, timely receipts of appointed dates are critical. The comforting RoW status for most augur well. It realises the importance of churning assets to unlock capital for growth; thus, asset monetisation is being keenly considered.

Outlook

On the continuing healthy execution and re-assuring valuations, we retain our Buy rating, with a TP of Rs898 (a step up from Rs896).

