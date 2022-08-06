English
    Buy H G Infra Engineering; target of Rs 898: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on H G Infra Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 898 in its research report dated August 03, 2022.

    August 06, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST
    Anand Rathi's research report on H G Infra Engineering


    Its recent success with the Ganga Expressway EPC order from Adani has sufficiently bolstered HG's assurance, and its proven execution abilities keep us sanguine of an inspiring performance ahead. However, for it to realize the true potential of its life-high OB, timely receipts of appointed dates are critical. The comforting RoW status for most augur well. It realises the importance of churning assets to unlock capital for growth; thus, asset monetisation is being keenly considered.



    Outlook


    On the continuing healthy execution and re-assuring valuations, we retain our Buy rating, with a TP of Rs898 (a step up from Rs896).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    H. G. Infra Engineering - 040822 -anand

    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #H.G. Infra Engineering #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 08:10 am
