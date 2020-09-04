172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-h-g-infra-engineering-target-of-rs-330-dolat-capital-2-5798241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 08:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy H.G. Infra Engineering; target of Rs 330: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital bullish on H.G. Infra Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 330 in its research report dated September 03, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on H.G. Infra Engineering


The annual report highlights HG Infra’s business model of getting sturdy, strategic and steady over the years. They focus on building a strong asset base which helps reducing rent and interest cost for hired equipment which in turn improves margins. HG Infra will always focus on projects with desired level of EBITDA margins/ IRRs, working on timely execution, deleveraging balance sheet with working capital management and cash flow generation.



Outlook


HG Infra is open to opportunities beyond road sector such as Railways (civil part of the track laying), Water Infra (laying water pipeline for last mile connectivity) and Airports (Construction of runways, taxiways).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 08:30 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #H.G. Infra Engineering #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.