    Buy Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 327: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Gujarat State Petronet has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 327 in its research report dated August 06, 2023.

    August 07, 2023 / 09:21 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Gujarat State Petronet

    Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) reported an EBITDA/PAT of Rs 3.4 bn (+14% Q/Q) and Rs 2.3 bn (+2% Q/Q) respectively. Growth in transmission volumes was primarily seen across CGD and power sector. With decline in gas prices, anticipated increase in LNG capacities and strong demand prospects we remain optimistic on the long term volume growth with an estimated 17.4% CAGR over FY23-FY25. The stock is trading at 14.4x FY25EPS and 9.5x FY25 EV/EBITDA. We estimate a 6.6% CAGR in EPS over FY23-25. The Gujarat government’s new dividend distribution, buyback and bonus share policies bode well for shareholders.

    We assign a ‘Buy’ rating with a TP of Rs 327. Investments in Gujarat Gas(54.2% stake) and Sabarmati Gas(27.5% stake) at a 25% holding discount provide a valuation of Rs 226, and valuing the core business at 6x FY25EPS at Rs 101, we arrive at our TP of Rs 327.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Gujarat State Petronet - 05 -08 - 2023 - prabhu

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 09:21 pm

