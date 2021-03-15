English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Gujarat Gas: target of Rs 630: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Gujarat Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 630 in its research report dated March 12, 2021.

Broker Research
March 15, 2021 / 02:32 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Gujarat Gas


Morbi gas volumes could increase further as Morbi Ceramic Association expects growth of 25-30% in FY22 with addition of 60 new units. Crackdown of polluting industrial areas and volume ramp-up from new GAs provides strong volume impetus. Potential inclusion of natural gas under GST could be game changer for GGAS as the same is expected significantly boost industrial PNG demand (80% of GGAS’s overall volume) as customers would be able to avail benefit of input tax credits. We expect GGAS’s valuation gap with IGL to narrow down as GGAS has much better volume growth outlook, superior RoE and strong FCF generation. GGAS trades at 11% discount to IGL.



Outlook


GGAS is expected to post highest volume CAGR of 22.4% over FY21E-FY23E among CGD players, which warrants an upgrade of valuation multiple. We thus increase our PE multiple to 24x; raise PT to Rs. 630 and retain Buy on GGAS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Gujarat Gas #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Mar 15, 2021 02:32 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.