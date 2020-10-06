172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-greenpanel-industries-target-of-rs-100-icici-securities-5927711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Greenpanel Industries: target of Rs 100: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Greenpanel Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated October 05, 2020.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Securities research report on Greenpanel Industries


Greenpanel Industries has been trading at benign valuations ever since its listing in Oct’19 (post its demerger from Greenply Industries) largely attributed to demand and pricing headwinds in the MDF category and large capex (Rs7.9bn) committed on its Andhra Pradesh project leading to under-utilisation of its MDF assets and muted profitability. However, with faster-than-expected demand recovery in MDF category (which also seems sustainable) post Covid-19 breakout, GNPL may sweat its capacities much faster than envisaged earlier. Besides, delay in greenfield MDF projects of CPBI and Rushil Décor, coupled with stable MDF pricing and its recently initiated productivity enhancement and cost control measures at its MDF units, may drive significant improvement in its profitability going forward. Upgrade to BUY.


Outlook


With the company available at 8x FY22 earnings or 4.5x EV/EBIDTA, we upgrade the stock to BUY (HOLD earlier) with a revised TP of Rs100 (15x FY22 earnings) vs Rs39 (10xFY22 earnings) earlier.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 11:02 am

tags #Buy #Greenpanel Industries #ICICI Securities #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.