you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Graphite India; target of Rs 330: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Graphite India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 330 in its research report dated October 31, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Graphite India


For Q2FY20, Graphite India reported operationally subdued set of numbers on the back of lower-than-expected capacity utilisation level. On a consolidated basis, capacity utilisation came in at 61%, lower than our estimate of 75% (75% in Q2FY19, 93% in Q1FY20). The company reported a consolidated topline of Rs 882 crore, lower than our estimate of Rs 940 crore. Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter was at Rs 140 crore. The corresponding EBITDA margin was at 15.9%. Graphite India reported tax credit to the tune of Rs 58 crore on account of a change in corporate income tax rate, which aided consolidated PAT. The reported consolidated PAT was at Rs 185 crore (our estimate: Rs 193 crore). While Graphite India’s Q2FY20 performance came in subdued, going forward, raw material cost are expected to decline from Q2FY20 levels, which should aid in an uptick in operating margins.


Outlook


After a subdued Q2FY20, the expected decline in needle coke prices in H2FY20 augurs well for the company as it is expected to lead to an uptick in both standalone as well as consolidated operating margins (from Q2FY20 levels). We model EBITDA margins of 26.5% in FY20E and 35.0% in FY21E. We value the stock at 6x FY21E EPS and arrive at a target price of Rs 330. We upgrade the stock from REDUCE to BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Nov 5, 2019 11:23 am

tags #Buy #Graphite India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

