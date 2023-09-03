English
    Buy Gokaldas Exports; target of Rs 855: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Gokaldas Exports recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 855 in its research report dated August 30, 2023.

    September 03, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    ICICI Securities research report on Gokaldas Exports

    Gokaldas Exports (GEXP) has signed a definitive agreement with the shareholders of UAE-based apparel maker, ATRACO, to acquire 100% of the latter’s equity for a total consideration of up to USD 55mn funded through debt (73%) and internal accruals (27%). ATRACO exports 95% of its production to the US (primary market for GEXP) and has nearly mutually exclusive customer base with GEXP.


    Outlook

    Hence, we believe this deal provides GEXP an opportunity to leverage ATRACO’s existing relationships for cross-selling opportunities. Given the duty-free access to US from Kenyan operations coupled with huge cross-selling opportunities, we now value GEXP at 18x FY25E EPS (earlier: 17x) and value the ATRACO business at 20x FY25E EPS to arrive at a revised target price of INR 855/sh (earlier: INR 595). Maintain BUY.

    first published: Sep 3, 2023 11:51 am

