Buy Godrej Consumer; target of Rs 1180: Edelweiss Securities

Edelweiss Securities is bullish on Godrej Consumer has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1180 in its research report dated December 21, 2021.

December 22, 2021 / 02:54 PM IST
 
 
Edelweiss Securities' report on Godrej Consumer


Godrej Consumer (GCPL) held an analyst meet wherein MD Mr. Sudhir Sitapati made a presentation detailing his strategic vision for the company. The key focus will be to improve penetration in HI and hair care, and drive double-digit volumes. He believes the company already has the right portfolio and needs to do more to drive penetration in these categories rather than thinking about many new launches or categories. Innovations will be few but big going ahead. The company would also delink media investment from short-term goals.


Outlook


We are very positive on the enthusiasm and rigour of the new MD. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a TP of INR1,180


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Edelweiss Securities #Godrej Consumer #Recommendations
first published: Dec 22, 2021 02:54 pm

