Buy Godrej Consumer; target of Rs 1180: Edelweiss Securities

Edelweiss Securities' report on Godrej Consumer

Godrej Consumer (GCPL) held an analyst meet wherein MD Mr. Sudhir Sitapati made a presentation detailing his strategic vision for the company. The key focus will be to improve penetration in HI and hair care, and drive double-digit volumes. He believes the company already has the right portfolio and needs to do more to drive penetration in these categories rather than thinking about many new launches or categories. Innovations will be few but big going ahead. The company would also delink media investment from short-term goals.

Outlook

We are very positive on the enthusiasm and rigour of the new MD. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a TP of INR1,180

