Buy Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 1225: Emkay Global Financial

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Godrej Consumer Products

We initiate coverage on Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) with a BUY and Jun24E TP of Rs1,225/sh (on 46x its Jun-25E EPS; ~10% premium to its historical 5-year average forward P/E). With a revamped management team, GCPL targets resolving business issues and make businesses structurally sound. While domestically Company’s thrust is on demand generation, its focus on the international front is to enhance supplies. We see efficiency benefits being redeployed for higher growth, given GCPL’s improved margin profile. Company has set medium-term aspirations of low double-digit volume growth which, in our view, require a conducive setting. We build-in 12% sales CAGR and 21% EPS CAGR over FY23-26E. Key risks to our call: weakness in HI, heightened competition, raw-material inflation, and weak global macros.

Outlook

We initiate coverage on GCPL with a BUY recommendation and Jun-24E TP of Rs1,225/share, based on 46x P/E, which is at a ~10%/~20% premium to its last 5-/10-year historical average forward P/E, given the better earnings visibility.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Godrej Consumer Products - 30 -06 - 2023 - emkay