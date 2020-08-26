172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-globus-spirits-target-of-rs-220-icici-direct-5760491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 09:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Globus Spirits; target of Rs 220: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Globus Spirits recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated August 26, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Globus Spirits


Globus Spirits (GSL) reported strong results owing to continued improvement in margin profile, in spite of weaker operating leverage. Revenues fell mere 22% YoY to Rs 230 crore, compared to the liquor industry, in general (fell closer to 45-55% levels), mainly owing to stronger IMIL performance due to better state mix (Haryana performed well), higher bulk realisation (up 14%) and better-than-expected performance of newer product launches. EBITDA grew 46% YoY to Rs 39 crore mainly due to strong expansion in EBITDA margin (clocked highest ever EBITDA margin of 17.1% vs. 9.1% in Q1FY20, led by higher gross margins, lower fuel, freight & power cost). Subsequently, PAT grew 1.6x to Rs 19 crore.



Outlook


We expect margins to be rangebound at 14-15% for FY21E, FY22E. Also, GSL is planning to lower debt, which should reduce interest cost and aid in improving profitability. Subsequently, FCF yield is expected to remain elevated. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220, valuing the business at ~6x FY22E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 26, 2020 09:38 pm

tags #Buy #Globus Spirits #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

