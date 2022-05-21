English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Gland Pharma: target of Rs 3770: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Gland Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3770 in its research report dated May 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 21, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Gland Pharma


    Gland reported healthy results for Q4FY22 with the revenues staging a strong double digit growth while PAT staged a 9.8% yoy growth. Gland has lined up a strong new launch pipeline in the us markets comprising 20-25 new launches over the next three quarters offering addressable market size of $3bn. Gland has repurposed its Vaccine manufacturing facility to a biosimilar CDMO and is awaiting customer visits over the near to medium term.



    Outlook


    We maintain Buy on the stock of Gland Pharma with a revised PT of Rs 3770. Strong domain expertise and growth prospects, sturdy earnings track record, and strong financials are key positives for Gland.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Gland Pharma #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 21, 2022 08:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.