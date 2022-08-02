English
    Buy GHCL; target of Rs 898: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital is bullish on GHCL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 898 in its research report dated July 31, 2022.

    August 02, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST
    Arihant Capital's research report on GHCL


    GHCL Ltd. is the largest single location manufacturer of Soda Ash in India. It has a plant facility at Sutrapada in Gujarat. It reported its Q1FY23 earnings which were robust and largely in-line with our estimates. The company has benefitted from operational efficiencies and supportive industry dynamics in soda ash segment.



    Outlook


    The Textile business is valued by applying 25% discount to its replacement cost, yielding per share value of INR 98. Accordingly, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with the Target Price of INR 898 per share. GHCL Ltd. Traction in financial performance continues Source: Company, Arihant Research Financial Highlights.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

