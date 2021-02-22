English
Buy Gateway Distriparks: target of Rs 210: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Gateway Distriparks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated February 19, 2021.

February 22, 2021 / 04:04 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Gateway Distriparks


Container volumes at ports and railways see growth momentum picking up during January 2021. Merchandise exports and imports trade show an improving trend. Strong volume growth outlook during FY2023 and FY2024 led by improving EXIM trade environment, commissioning of western DFC line, and phase II JNPT expansion. Capex of Rs. 120 crore over the next two years for setting up two satellite rail terminals. Consolidated net debt reduced to Rs. 494 crore from Rs. 681 crore in FY2020.


Outlook


We retain Buy on Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL) with a revised SOTP-based PT of Rs. 210, as we see further room for upside considering improving growth and profitability outlook for its key verticals.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Gateway Distriparks #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 22, 2021 04:04 pm

