    Buy Galaxy Surfactants; target of Rs 4000: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Galaxy Surfactants recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4000 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    August 12, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Galaxy Surfactants


    Against the guided EBITDA/kg of INR16-18, GALSURF reported an EBITDA/kg of INR26.8 (61% higher than our estimate, up 48% YoY). The current supply chain disruption has boosted demand, which is sold at a premium and aided the higher-than-usual margin in the past two quarters. Total volumes declined by 4% QoQ and 8% YoY to 55.3tmt (v/s 57.5tmt in 4QFY22). The management said global demand continues to witness a cut back, although demand from the Indian market remains stable (expected to gain momentum from 2QFY23 due to festive demand). Signs of a slowdown are also visible in Europe, which adversely affected volumes of Specialty Care Products. Supplyside constraints are improving and usher stability to earnings, with a sustainable EBITDA/kg of INR16-18.


    Outlook


    Continued focus on R&D (with an annual expenditure of INR400-500m) and increased wallet share from existing customers is likely to drive volume growth and expand EBITDA margin. Volume grew by ~6% CAGR over the last five years. We build a similar growth over FY22-24 as well. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR4,000, implying a potential upside of 25%.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 02:35 pm
