App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Future Consumer; target of Rs 69: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Future Consumer has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 69 in its research report dated August 08, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Future Consumer


Future Consumer's (FCL) reported net sales grew 26.9% YoY to INR8.4b (est. of INR9.4b) in 1QFY19. EBITDA increased 133.4% YoY to INR201m (est. of INR255m). The company reported a loss of INR61m (est. of a profit of INR74m), which narrowed from a loss of INR102m in 1QFY18. Segmental performance: Centre of Plate portfolio grew by just 19% in 1QFY19. Deflationary environment in Pulses portfolio is expected to have impacted realization. Fruits & Vegetables portfolio grew by 67% YoY, Processed foods portfolio grew by 33% YoY, and Home & personal care portfolio grew by 40% YoY.


Outlook


This results in a target price of INR69, implying ~48% upside from current levels. Maintain Buy. As soon as the company demonstrates profitability at the net level, we will move our valuation on a P/E basis.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 05:07 pm

tags #Buy #Future Consumer #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.