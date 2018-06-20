App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 130: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated June 18, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Federal Bank


In light of Federal Bank’s recent underperformance (>25% in six months), we were keen on gauging its critical parameters; thus we met its top management. Management reiterated the stress for FY19 is largely contained (slippages guidance of 1.3–1.4%, credit cost of 65–70bps), which coupled with 65% provision coverage is comforting. It sounded upbeat about logging >25% broad-based credit growth and a potential leg-up from unsecured retail loans. Fee income may witness the much-awaited revival given new management is in place as well as the bank’s renewed focus. The bank is also scouting for inorganic opportunities (NBFC, MFI) and stakes in asset management firms.


Outlook


We believe FB is heading in the right direction to deliver RoA/RoE of 1.0%/13% by FY20E, though quarterly consistency will be key. The stock trades at 1.2x FY20E ABV, and we maintain ‘BUY’.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 20, 2018 05:37 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Federal Bank #Recommendations

